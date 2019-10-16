Services
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
Island House on Lieb's Island
Resources
Rick A. Dupler


1945 - 2019
Rick A. Dupler Obituary
Rick A. Dupler

Millersport - Rick A. Dupler, age 74 of Millersport, died at his residence Oct. 15, 2019. He was born to the late Arthur and Jessie Weaver Dupler on March 16, 1945 in Columbus. He served his country during Vietnam in the US Air Force. He retired as a systems analyst for National City Bank after 30 years. Rick and his late wife Terrry, were Disc Jockeys known as "Flash Dance" to the local area and enjoyed entertaining friends and family. He enjoyed movies, sports and his four legged friends, but truly loved all activities in, on, and around Buckeye Lake. Rick will be greatly missed by his friends and family.He is survived by his sons, Mick (Jen) Dupler and Jeffery (Faith) Shinn; grandchildren, Evan, Bryce, and Abby Dupler, Sara (Kristopher) Rennie, and Zach Shinn; siblings, Dan Dupler and Connie Young; nieces and nephews, Heather (Steve) Leesman, Jim Thum, Amy Dupler, Jane Parks, and Lori (Mark) Almendinger.Rick was preceded in death by his wife and parents. A celebration of Rick's life will take place at a later date. Caring Cremation has taken place through the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home. Donations in Rick's name can be made to Pelotonia, 450 W. Broad St. Columbus, OH 43215. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 16 to Nov. 1, 2019
