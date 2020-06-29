Rick Daniels
St. Louisville - Rick L. Daniels, 65, passed away June 27, 2020 at Grant Hospital following injuries sustained from a car accident on June 21st. He was born March 29, 1955 in Newark and was the son of the late Larry and Patricia (Pheneger) Daniels
Rick is a 1973 graduate of Northridge High School. He was retired from Energy Cooperative in Newark and also worked for Ralston Purina in Lancaster.
Rick is survived by two daughters: Michelle (Doug) Wallace, Lori (Pate) Jones; one son: Steven (Brittany) Daniels; grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Emma and Bella; siblings: Terry (Elaine) Daniels, Larry (Jody) Daniels, Lisa (Tim) Gibboney, Tracy (Greg) Andrego; sister-in-law: Wanda (Randy) Rollins and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; Larry Daniels and Patricia Daniels; and his brother; Steve Daniels.
The family would like to thank Rick's neighbors and friends and Grant Hospital.
Due to the pandemic and social distancing requirements, private graveside service for immediate family will be held at Amanda Township Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.