Rick Daniels
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rick Daniels

St. Louisville - Rick L. Daniels, 65, passed away June 27, 2020 at Grant Hospital following injuries sustained from a car accident on June 21st. He was born March 29, 1955 in Newark and was the son of the late Larry and Patricia (Pheneger) Daniels

Rick is a 1973 graduate of Northridge High School. He was retired from Energy Cooperative in Newark and also worked for Ralston Purina in Lancaster.

Rick is survived by two daughters: Michelle (Doug) Wallace, Lori (Pate) Jones; one son: Steven (Brittany) Daniels; grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Emma and Bella; siblings: Terry (Elaine) Daniels, Larry (Jody) Daniels, Lisa (Tim) Gibboney, Tracy (Greg) Andrego; sister-in-law: Wanda (Randy) Rollins and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; Larry Daniels and Patricia Daniels; and his brother; Steve Daniels.

The family would like to thank Rick's neighbors and friends and Grant Hospital.

Due to the pandemic and social distancing requirements, private graveside service for immediate family will be held at Amanda Township Cemetery.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved