Bremen - Rita Carol Dean, 63 of Bremen passed away on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 at the Pickering House. Rita was born on December 27th, 1955 in Salem, Ohio to the late Lowell and Ernestine Honeywell. She was a 1974 Graduate of Lisbon High School and a member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Lancaster, Ohio. Rita enjoyed animals and loved to quilt.

Rita is survived by her husband, Ralph Dean; sons, Kevin (Tauna) Dean of Alliance, Ohio and their children, Derek, Amber, Justin and Jessi; Brian (Wendy) Dean of Lancaster, Ohio and their children, Taylor and Madison; brother, David (Vickie) Honeywell; step-brothers, Rick (Melody) Mercer and Charles Honeywell; step-sister, Karen Honeywell Fetsko; as well as many other loving family members and friends.

Dignity Cremation is to take place through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. A Celebration of Rita's Life is to take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Marfan Foundation (22 Manhasset Ave. Port Washington, NY 11050) in Rita's memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
