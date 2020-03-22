|
|
Rita Mason
Lancaster - Rita M. Mason, 97 of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born on December 8, 1922 in Lancaster to the late Arthur and Margaret (Eaton) Vanscoy. Rita retired from Anchor Hocking Glass. She was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church.
Rita is survived by her daughter Ethel Tooill, grandchildren Lisa (Todd) Joos, Michael Kelley, Michelle Householder, Angie (Eric) McCrady, Bob (Amy) Tooill, Steve Tooill; 9 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, son-in-law Charles Kelley, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 69 years Merl E. Mason, daughter Mary Kelley, son-in-law Richard Tooill and 3 sisters.
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private Mass will be held by the family. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice in the memory of Rita. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020