Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Mason

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Mason Obituary
Rita Mason

Lancaster - Rita M. Mason, 97 of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born on December 8, 1922 in Lancaster to the late Arthur and Margaret (Eaton) Vanscoy. Rita retired from Anchor Hocking Glass. She was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church.

Rita is survived by her daughter Ethel Tooill, grandchildren Lisa (Todd) Joos, Michael Kelley, Michelle Householder, Angie (Eric) McCrady, Bob (Amy) Tooill, Steve Tooill; 9 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, son-in-law Charles Kelley, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 69 years Merl E. Mason, daughter Mary Kelley, son-in-law Richard Tooill and 3 sisters.

In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private Mass will be held by the family. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice in the memory of Rita. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -