Rita Regina Coakley



Rita Regina Coakley was born to Charles and Anna Bash on August 2, 1927 and was taken home to her Lord and Savior on November 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. Rita married young, but the marriage was ill-fated. She was left to single-handedly raise her children at a time when to be a single mother was to be a social pariah. In order to feed, clothe, and shelter her children, she walked across town each day to work her shift on the sluer at Anchor Hocking. After her shift, she would walk back home, where she would cook, clean, and do all the things a good mother does to care for her children. Once her children were grown and she retired from Anchor Hocking, she was able to do the things she loved - shopping, bowling, crocheting, traveling with the love of her life, Pat Woods, and, most importantly, spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two of her children, Larry England and Gregory England, son-in-law, Donald Cottrell, grandson Scott Tucker, her parents, her three brothers, Herbert, Edward, and Tom, and her two sisters, Bernadine and Josephine. She is survived by three of her children, Gary (Linda) England, Linda Cottrell, and Nancy (Dave) Mace, a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. We will all miss her smile, her sweet tooth, her steady and quiet love, and the strength she modeled for all of us during her 90+ years on this earth. Visitation will be at Calvary Baptist Church in Lancaster on Wednesday, November 18 from 11:00 am to noon, immediately followed by a memorial service.









