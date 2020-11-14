Robby Carpenter
Lancaster - Robby Carpenter, age 18 of Lancaster, died November 12, 2020. Robby was born on Jan 22, 2002 and enjoyed life to the fullest. Robby enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Robby is survived by his mother, Tiya Carpenter; grandmother, Helen LeFever; uncle, Mike (Karynn) Carpenter; aunts, Kim Carpenter, Shelly Carpenter, Pam Carpenter; several cousins, great aunts and uncles and extended family and friends.
Robby is preceded in death by his father, Robert Carpenter; grandmother, Phyllis Hiner; great-grandmother, Marie Bougher; uncle, Brad Carpenter; grandfathers, Eugene LeFever, and Kenneth Michael Carpenter.
A service officiated by Pastor Jim Vanover will take place on Monday, Nov. 16th at 3:30 PM at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Calling hours will take place two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Caring Cremation will follow the service. Due to Covid-19, masks must be worn and please maintain social distance. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com