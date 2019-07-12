Services
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Robert A. "Bob" Martin


1939 - 2019
Robert A. "Bob" Martin Obituary
Robert A. "Bob" Martin

Lancaster - Robert A. "Bob" Martin, 79, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday July 10th, 2019 at his residence. Bob was born October 22, 1939 In Salem, NJ to the late Robert C. and Clara (Schultz) Martin. Bob was a U.S. Navy Veteran, graduated from The Ohio State University Suma Cum Laude and was the cofounder of Martin Partitions. He was a Civil War buff who enjoyed studying General Sherman and was a key component in the installation of the Sherman statue in downtown Lancaster.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Diane (Davis) Martin; daughter, Kelly Anne (Martin) Hixenbaugh; grandchildren, Bella and Aiden; stepdaughter, Leesa Foglesong; stepson, Brian Foglesong; and brother, Ron (Sarah) Martin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rita (Martin) Stebelton.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 15th at 10:30 AM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Wymer officiating. Burial will follow at Lithopolis Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2-4PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Central Ohio Parkinson Society PO Box 16126 Columbus, OH 43216.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 12, 2019
