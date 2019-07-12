Robert A. "Bob" Martin



Lancaster - Robert A. "Bob" Martin, 79, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday July 10th, 2019 at his residence. Bob was born October 22, 1939 In Salem, NJ to the late Robert C. and Clara (Schultz) Martin. Bob was a U.S. Navy Veteran, graduated from The Ohio State University Suma Cum Laude and was the cofounder of Martin Partitions. He was a Civil War buff who enjoyed studying General Sherman and was a key component in the installation of the Sherman statue in downtown Lancaster.



He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Diane (Davis) Martin; daughter, Kelly Anne (Martin) Hixenbaugh; grandchildren, Bella and Aiden; stepdaughter, Leesa Foglesong; stepson, Brian Foglesong; and brother, Ron (Sarah) Martin.



He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rita (Martin) Stebelton.



Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 15th at 10:30 AM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Wymer officiating. Burial will follow at Lithopolis Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2-4PM at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Central Ohio Parkinson Society PO Box 16126 Columbus, OH 43216. Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 12, 2019