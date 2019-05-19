|
Robert Bartek
Lancaster - Robert F. Bartek, age 46 passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus. Rob was born June 16, 1972 in Wheeling, WV, the son of Violet (Pernick) Robinson, who survives and the late Robert L. Bartek. He was a detective sergeant with the Pickerington Police Department since 2000 and also served as a mounted patrol officer for several years. Rob was a member of the Pickerington Baptist Church and he was an avid pet lover.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Tamara J. (Levacy) Bartek; daughters, Maya (Jordan) Cox, of San Diego, CA and Anya Bartek, of the home; mother, Violet (Dave) Robinson, of Bloomingdale; sister, Elizabeth (Paul) Newman; several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Jane (Doug) Snider, of Millersport; father-in-law, Richard (Nancy) Levacy, of Pataskala; sister-in-law, Wendee (Bob) Lester; best friends, Jason Bontrager and Jeff Nungessor; his beloved bulldog, George; and his many brothers in blue at the Pickerington Police Department.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with the Rev. B.J. VanAman officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Recovery Center, 201 S. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 19, 2019