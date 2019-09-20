|
|
Robert (Bob) E. Brussee
Baltimore - Robert (Bob) E. Brussee, 89, Baltimore passed away September 16, 2019 at Arlington Care Center in Newark. He was born in Cleveland Ohio on September 21, 1929 to the late Albert and Theresa Brussee.
He is survived by son Dale (Sharon) Brussee, daughters Laura Pasco and Marlena (Joe) Comer, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, brothers Philip Brussee and Warren Brussee, sister-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen Brussee and 6 brothers and 2 sisters.
Bob was a Korean War Veteran and has donated his body to Ohio University Research Center. Per his wishes there will be no service or calling hours.
His family would like to thank the staff at Arlington Care Center and Hospice of Central Ohio for their excellent care of their loved one.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Advocate from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019