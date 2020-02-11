|
|
Robert E. Hatch
Logan - Robert E. Hatch, age 95, of Logan, Ohio, passed away February 10, 2020 at Carlin House, Logan, Ohio.
Robert was born January 2, 1925 in Burns Canyon, New Mexico to Emer Hatch and Harriet Hatch. He was a member of the Christian Prayer Chapel; WWII veteran; retired after 20 years from the U.S. Air Force; also retired from Boeing in Seattle Washington.
Surviving are his wife Zella Arter Hatch whom he married in 1958; and nephew John Dodson of California.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Shirley Hatch and Marjorie Dodson.
Graveside service will be held 2:00pm Thursday February 13, 2020 at Knollwood Cemetery in Logan with Pastor David Sherman officiating. Military graveside service will be conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard. Arrangements are by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio. The family requests no flowers.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020