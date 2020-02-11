Services
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Knollwood Cemetery
Logan, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hatch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Hatch


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Hatch Obituary
Robert E. Hatch

Logan - Robert E. Hatch, age 95, of Logan, Ohio, passed away February 10, 2020 at Carlin House, Logan, Ohio.

Robert was born January 2, 1925 in Burns Canyon, New Mexico to Emer Hatch and Harriet Hatch. He was a member of the Christian Prayer Chapel; WWII veteran; retired after 20 years from the U.S. Air Force; also retired from Boeing in Seattle Washington.

Surviving are his wife Zella Arter Hatch whom he married in 1958; and nephew John Dodson of California.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Shirley Hatch and Marjorie Dodson.

Graveside service will be held 2:00pm Thursday February 13, 2020 at Knollwood Cemetery in Logan with Pastor David Sherman officiating. Military graveside service will be conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard. Arrangements are by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio. The family requests no flowers.

LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:

www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -