Robert E. "Bob" Shahan
Lancaster - Robert E. "Bob" Shahan, 89, passed away at his home Wednesday, June 5, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was born on October 14, 1929 in Fairmont, WV to the late Ronald and Margaret (Loeffelbein) Shahan, and was a graduate of Lancaster High School, class of 1947. Bob was a prominent builder in Lancaster and the surrounding area, building over 200 homes, apartments, and medical and commercial buildings. He retired from his business, Shahan Builders, in 1992.
In his youth, Bob loved to box and fought in the Golden Gloves tournament in Columbus, where he won a medal. During his time in the Army, he was on the boxing team at Fort Knox, KY before going to Germany. While stationed in Germany, he was on the All-Army European Command (EUCOM) boxing team where he boxed in a number of matches, winning all but 2 which ended in split decisions. At the time, he had 24 wins in a row and won the EUCOM trophy for the All-Army championship for 200,000 troops stationed in Europe during the Korean War.
Bob enjoyed traveling on vacation, including trips to Florida, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. He loved watching most sports, but especially boxing and Ohio State football.
Bob is survived by Gwendolyn, his wife of 66 years; daughter, Vicki (Michael) Brinkmann; son, Michael (Stephanie) Shahan; grandchildren, Lauren and Derek Brinkmann, and Nicole and Nicholas Shahan; great-grandson, Bentley Shahan, sisters Emogene (David) Faigley and Aileen (Charles) McRae, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Darrell Shahan, and sisters, Imogene Shahan and Sharma Jones.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, June 10, 2019 in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405, N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130, with Pastor Rick Jones officiating. Family and friends may visit from 1-4 PM on Sunday.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 8, 2019