Robert E. Weaver



Lancaster - Robert E. Weaver, 88 of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, November 5th, 2020. Robert was born on August 21st, 1932 in Laurelville, Ohio to the late Earl and Gladys Weaver. Robert grew up on Big Pine in Laurelville and had always remembered that as his little bit of Heaven on Earth. He proudly served his country in the United States Army as a PFC in the Korean War, from 1952 to 1954. Robert had retired from Anchor Hocking after many years of service. Robert enjoyed listening to George Jones and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan.



Robert is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Doris; children, Scott Weaver, Debra Sanders, Cheri (Kenny) Doolittle, Cheryl Bebout, and Jodi Cruz; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Charlotte Weaver, and Judy Groves; as well as many other loving family members and friends.



He was preceded in death by his step-father, Rod Conrad; siblings, Derrill Weaver, Betty Schultz, Ruby Weaver, and Donna Noel; son-in-law, Brent Sanders; cousin, Curt Harden; and special friend, Roy Bruce.



Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 from 2-4PM & 6-8PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Private services will take place on Wednesday with burial to follow at Union Grove Cemetery with Military Honors. The services will be Livestreamed on the FUNERAL HOME FACEBOOK PAGE at 1PM on Wednesday.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store