Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
1955 - 2019
Robert Eugene Loy Ii Obituary
Robert Eugene Loy II

Lancaster - Robert Eugene Loy II, 64, of Lancaster, passed away at home on Sat., October 5, 2019. He was born September 19, 1955 in Circleville and is survived by his Father, Robert E Loy(Patricia Hettinger), of Amanda; , brothers, Bret Loy (Loretta), Shawn Loy (Susannah), Shane Loy, Tracey Loy (Malinda) and DJ Loy (Karen); sisters, Teri Loy, Jeri (Richard) Needles and Lisa Loy. An avid Ohio State Fan, Bowler, and Golfer Rob retired from JB Hunt in 2018.

Rob was preceded in death by his mother, Jo Ellen Good Weidinger and step mother, Susan L. Loy.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct 11th from 5PM until 7PM with a 7PM service at the Frank E Smith Funeral Home & Crematory 405 N. Columbus St. Lancaster, OH 43130. Caring Cremation ™ will follow the service. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019
