Robert G. Ash
Robert G. Ash

Sugar Grove - Robert G. Ash, 79, of Sugar Grove passed away on Monday, September 7th, 2020 at his residence. Robert was born in Hocking County, Ohio on March 7, 1941 to the late Guy and Betty (Pearsall) Ash. During his lifetime, Robert shared a love of fishing and boating with his family and friends. He was also an avid collector of model trains and lighthouses. But, most of all, Robert loved spending time with his family and friends.

Robert is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda; children, Mark (Deborah), Scott, Dan (Kimberly), Casey (Candace), Missy (Kyle) Ballenger and Anthony (Alicia); 21 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and sisters, Shirley (Hal) West and Jane (Larry) Leach; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Dignity Cremation is to take place through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
