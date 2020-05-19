|
|
Robert G. Denney
Lancaster - Robert G. Denney, 68, of Lancaster, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born October 21st, 1951 in Pennsylvania to the late Cecil and Julie Denney. Robert graduated from Penn State and later retired from Ralston Foods. He was an avid collector of Nascar model cars and coins.
Robert is survived by his wife, Pamela Denney; son, Derek (Celina); grandson, Vincent; daughters, Nicole and Natalie; mother-in-law, Janet Rose; sister-in-laws, Brenda Rose and Sue (Ed) Kistler; good friends, Larry, Laurie, Bob, Phil, Linda, and Ricko; as well as his furry friends, Casper and Amy.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Max Rose; aunt, Sallie Day; and nephew, Joey Kistler.
The family would like to thank FairHoPe Hospice and Arbors at Carroll for the exceptional care they provided to Robert.
Per Robert's wishes Dignity Cremation is to take place through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 19 to May 21, 2020