Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Denney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. Denney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert G. Denney Obituary
Robert G. Denney

Lancaster - Robert G. Denney, 68, of Lancaster, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born October 21st, 1951 in Pennsylvania to the late Cecil and Julie Denney. Robert graduated from Penn State and later retired from Ralston Foods. He was an avid collector of Nascar model cars and coins.

Robert is survived by his wife, Pamela Denney; son, Derek (Celina); grandson, Vincent; daughters, Nicole and Natalie; mother-in-law, Janet Rose; sister-in-laws, Brenda Rose and Sue (Ed) Kistler; good friends, Larry, Laurie, Bob, Phil, Linda, and Ricko; as well as his furry friends, Casper and Amy.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Max Rose; aunt, Sallie Day; and nephew, Joey Kistler.

The family would like to thank FairHoPe Hospice and Arbors at Carroll for the exceptional care they provided to Robert.

Per Robert's wishes Dignity Cremation is to take place through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 19 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -