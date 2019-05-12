Services
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert Gene Lisk Obituary
Robert Gene Lisk

LANCASTER -

A funeral service celebrating the life of Robert Gene Lisk, 84, of Lancaster, will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Thornville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Daniel Fullen officiating. Burial will follow in Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 56 S. Main Street, Thornville, on Monday, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Robert was born in Thornville, Ohio on November 4, 1934 to the late George and Hazel (Daniels) Lisk. He passed away at the Pickering House in Lancaster on May 10, 2019.

Robert proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Air Force, he owned and operated Thomas's Used Furniture. He enjoyed yard work, fishing, woodworking, but most important was the time he spent with his family and friends.

Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia (Good) Lisk, whom he married February 24, 1957; children, Gary Lisk and Diana (Duane) Lacy; sister, Lois Ann Lyle; grandson, Jason Haugen; great grandchildren, Trent, Kiernen, and Karys Haugen; brothers-in-law, David (Sherrie) Good and John Good; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Henery; brothers-in-law, Leo Lyle, Donald Henery, Ed Good and Harold Good; and sister-in-law, Belinda Jo Good.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Robert to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Robert or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Robert and the Lisk family.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 12, 2019
