Rev. Robert Hayden
Lancaster - Rev. Robert Hayden, age 92 of Lancaster, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 16, 1926 in Buchtel, Ohio, son of the late Dana and Cuba (Stratton) Hayden. He was an Army veteran of World War II where he served in the Pacific Theater and was a member of Sixth Avenue United Methodist Church. He Pastored for over 50 years in the United Methodist Church where over a dozen Pastors were called into the ministry while under his guidance.
He is survived by his wife of almost 75 years, Margaret Ann (Ball) Hayden; children, Diana (Mike) Hines, Nancy French, and Mark (Marie) Hayden, all of Lancaster; 6 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Timothy Ray Hayden; 9 brothers and sisters.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Sixth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1004 W. Sixth Ave., Lancaster with Pastors Jerry Wood and Rick Jones officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Stukey Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME and 1 hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church.
Friends may make memorial contributions to Sixth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1004 W. Sixth Ave. or FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019