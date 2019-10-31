|
|
Robert J. Murphy
Bremen - Robert J. Murphy 69 of Bremen, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was retired from Riviera Cabinet Co., Lancaster, Ohio and a member of Church of Christ. He enjoyed working with wood and loved hunting and the OSU Buckeyes.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Fran Murphy; children, Colleen (Josh) Reliford of Lancaster, Ohio, Johnnie (Darlene) Murphy of Heath, Ohio and Jamie (Bill) Hurst of Crooksville, Ohio; many grandchildren, several great grandchildren; step-son, Joe (Brenda Williamson) Caldwell of Bremen, Ohio; step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; brother, Jim Murphy of Sugar Grove, Ohio and several nieces and nephews and best friend, Wes Epling.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Murphy, Inez and Jim Iser, brother, Glenn and Jack Murphy and sister, Delores Hinton.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Caring Cremation® to follow. The Lancaster Veteran Burial Detail conducting military rites at the funeral home following the service.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019