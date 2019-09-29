Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Swartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. "Jim" Swartz


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. "Jim" Swartz Obituary
Robert J. "Jim" Swartz

Lancaster - Robert James "Jim" Swartz, 69, of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on August 29, 1950 in Lancaster to the late Harry and Virginia (Shrider) Swartz. Jim was a retired alignment specialist for Kar Guard Auto Service. He was a member of the Good Sheppard Chapel in Lancaster.

Jim is survived by his daughter Holly (Jon Jones) Rohr, grandchildren Jentzen Rohr, Charles Rohr, and Keiton Tyler, great grandson Maximilian Rohr, sister, Sherry (Kim) Black; brother, Eric (Kyu) Swartz; Holly's mother Connie Peters, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:30PM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be on Monday, September 30 from 6-8PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association in Jim's memory. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Download Now