Robert J. "Jim" Swartz
Lancaster - Robert James "Jim" Swartz, 69, of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on August 29, 1950 in Lancaster to the late Harry and Virginia (Shrider) Swartz. Jim was a retired alignment specialist for Kar Guard Auto Service. He was a member of the Good Sheppard Chapel in Lancaster.
Jim is survived by his daughter Holly (Jon Jones) Rohr, grandchildren Jentzen Rohr, Charles Rohr, and Keiton Tyler, great grandson Maximilian Rohr, sister, Sherry (Kim) Black; brother, Eric (Kyu) Swartz; Holly's mother Connie Peters, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:30PM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be on Monday, September 30 from 6-8PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association in Jim's memory. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019