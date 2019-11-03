Services
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
5575 Cincinnati-Zanesville Road
Lancaster, OH
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
5575 Cincinnati-Zanesville Road
Lancaster, OH
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
5575 Cincinnati-Zanesville Road
Lancaster, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
5575 Cincinnati-Zanesville Road
Lancaster, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Beyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Beyer


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Beyer Obituary
Robert L. Beyer

Rushville - Robert L. Beyer, 85, of Rushville, died Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was born November 1, 1934 in Thornville to the late Ralph and Gladys (Daniels) Beyer. Bob was a graduate of Rushville Union High School class of 1953. He started his career working at the former Carnation Milk Company in Rushville and retired with 40 years of service from Circleville Oil Company/Lancaster Oil.

He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church (Colfax) and the Rushville Union Lions Club. He served as a volunteer on the Richland Township Fire Department for 50 years. Bob was well known for his love of hunting, trapping and gardening and for years made the sauce for the chicken at the Lions Club barbeques.

Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Charlotte (Taylor) Beyer; two sons, Robert "Rob" Beyer II and wife Dee of Gambier and Randall (Beverly) Beyer of Rushville; granddaughter, Audrey (Jordan) Irwin; great-grandchildren, Brynlee and Theo Irwin of Bremen; sisters-n-law, Anne Beyer and Mary Klein; brother-in-law, Carlos (Lyndel) Taylor; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles and John Beyer; and sisters, Norma Tipton and Carolyn Sue "Kay" Sipos.

A time to visit with Bob's family will be Wednesday from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM at Grace Lutheran Church, 5575 Cincinnati-Zanesville Road, Lancaster. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10:30 AM in the church with Pastor Karen Kepner officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. Graveside services will follow at West Rushville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Rushville Lions Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1, Rushville, Ohio 43150 or Grace Lutheran Church. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morgan Funeral Home
Download Now