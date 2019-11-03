|
|
Robert L. Beyer
Rushville - Robert L. Beyer, 85, of Rushville, died Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was born November 1, 1934 in Thornville to the late Ralph and Gladys (Daniels) Beyer. Bob was a graduate of Rushville Union High School class of 1953. He started his career working at the former Carnation Milk Company in Rushville and retired with 40 years of service from Circleville Oil Company/Lancaster Oil.
He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church (Colfax) and the Rushville Union Lions Club. He served as a volunteer on the Richland Township Fire Department for 50 years. Bob was well known for his love of hunting, trapping and gardening and for years made the sauce for the chicken at the Lions Club barbeques.
Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Charlotte (Taylor) Beyer; two sons, Robert "Rob" Beyer II and wife Dee of Gambier and Randall (Beverly) Beyer of Rushville; granddaughter, Audrey (Jordan) Irwin; great-grandchildren, Brynlee and Theo Irwin of Bremen; sisters-n-law, Anne Beyer and Mary Klein; brother-in-law, Carlos (Lyndel) Taylor; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles and John Beyer; and sisters, Norma Tipton and Carolyn Sue "Kay" Sipos.
A time to visit with Bob's family will be Wednesday from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM at Grace Lutheran Church, 5575 Cincinnati-Zanesville Road, Lancaster. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10:30 AM in the church with Pastor Karen Kepner officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. Graveside services will follow at West Rushville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Rushville Lions Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1, Rushville, Ohio 43150 or Grace Lutheran Church. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019