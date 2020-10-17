1/
Robert L. Foley Sr.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Foley, Sr.

RUSHVILLE - Robert L. Foley Sr., 88, of Rushville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital.

Bob was born December 25, 1931 in Madison County, Ohio, the son of the late Lewis H. and Opel D. (Baughn) Foley. He was a 1950 graduate of South High School in Columbus and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. Bob was a longtime member of the Somerset United Methodist Church and the Somerset American Legion Leo Ryan Post 58.

Bob is survived by a daughter, Deborah (Bill) Bowles of Thornville; two sons, Robert Jr. (Veronica) Foley of Pickerington and Daniel Foley of Lancaster; eight grandchildren, Christina, Scott, David (Rachel), Joshua Foley and Catherine (Gabe) Lieb, Aaron Bowles, Heidi (Elijah) Hahe and Laura (Matthew) Walser; a step-grandson, Brian (Susan) Bowles; four great-granddaughters, Layna, Madison, Anna and Abigail; one great-grandson, Paul; two sisters, Barbara Bukey and Rose (Norm) Hibinger; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Patricia (Skeen) Foley, whom he married December 30, 1953.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Somerset United Methodist Church, 139 E. Main St., Somerset, Ohio where services will be held at 12:00 noon with the Rev. Karen Walters officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Somerset United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 237, Somerset, Ohio 43783 or to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Somerset United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Service
12:00 PM
Somerset United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bope-Thomas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved