Robert L. Foley, Sr.RUSHVILLE - Robert L. Foley Sr., 88, of Rushville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital.Bob was born December 25, 1931 in Madison County, Ohio, the son of the late Lewis H. and Opel D. (Baughn) Foley. He was a 1950 graduate of South High School in Columbus and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. Bob was a longtime member of the Somerset United Methodist Church and the Somerset American Legion Leo Ryan Post 58.Bob is survived by a daughter, Deborah (Bill) Bowles of Thornville; two sons, Robert Jr. (Veronica) Foley of Pickerington and Daniel Foley of Lancaster; eight grandchildren, Christina, Scott, David (Rachel), Joshua Foley and Catherine (Gabe) Lieb, Aaron Bowles, Heidi (Elijah) Hahe and Laura (Matthew) Walser; a step-grandson, Brian (Susan) Bowles; four great-granddaughters, Layna, Madison, Anna and Abigail; one great-grandson, Paul; two sisters, Barbara Bukey and Rose (Norm) Hibinger; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Patricia (Skeen) Foley, whom he married December 30, 1953.Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Somerset United Methodist Church, 139 E. Main St., Somerset, Ohio where services will be held at 12:00 noon with the Rev. Karen Walters officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.Memorial contributions may be made to the Somerset United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 237, Somerset, Ohio 43783 or to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.