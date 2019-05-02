|
|
Robert L. Shaw
Lancaster - Robert L. "Bob" Shaw, age 82 of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center, Palliative Care Unit. He was born July 22, 1936, in Lancaster, son of the late Virgil and Florence Shaw. He served in the Army, stationed in Germany as a tank operator. He retired from Anchor Hocking in the Box Shop with 42 years of service. After his retirement, he became a part time employee of the Lancaster City Parks Department. He also supported LGSA for over 30 years by coaching, umpiring, and maintaining fields. Bob was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and Anglers Paradise. He enjoyed wildlife, fishing, camping, and enjoyed bowling for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Juanita (Barnett) Shaw; children, Melanie (Randy) Snoke, of Lancaster, Diana (Jim) Kornmiller, of Sugar Grove, Bobby (Tim) Chiles, of Reynoldsburg; niece, Tina Sisson, of Texas; grandchildren, Thalia Wiseman, Derek Snoke, Chrystal Shugert, Heather Deskins, Patrick Kornmiller, Brett Conner, Sarah and Natalie Chiles; great grandchildren, Chloe and Alexis Deskins, Lilly and Mila Snoke, and Damian Wiseman. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Helen Waskalowski and Betty Sisson.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Phil Venrick officiating. Cremation has been arranged in the care of the funeral home. Bob's family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LGSA, PO Box 2496, Lancaster, OH 43130 or to the Fairfield Medical Center Foundation for the use on the Palliative Care Unit, 401 N. Ewing St., Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 2, 2019