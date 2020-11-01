1/1
Robert Ledgett
Robert Ledgett

Lancaster - Robert E. Ledgett, 80 of Lancaster, went to be with the Lord on Friday October 30, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was a US Army Veteran and member of Sixth Ave United Methodist Church. Robert is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary E Ledgett; daughters, Patsy Stevens (Shawn McGarvey) of Orient and Linda (Randy) Wade of Lancaster, son-in-law, Larry Stevens Jr. of Lancaster; granddaughters, Sarah Stevens (Matthew Fillmore) of Castle Rock, Colorado and Kelly (Tyler) Bailey of Lancaster; great grandchildren, Jeb, Kyla and Eowyn Baily of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Goldie Ledgett, brothers, Paul, Russell and Thomas Ledgett. Military graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Reverend Richard Birk Officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Robert's honor be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 1585 E Main Street, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or Sixth Ave United Methodist Church, 1004 W Sixth Ave, Lancaster, Ohio 43130






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
