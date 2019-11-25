|
|
Robert Lee Rathgaber
Robert Lee Rathgaber, 74, passed away on November 23, 2019. Bob was born on March 15, 1945 in Columbus, OH to the late Harry R. and Pearl (Salmons) Rathgaber.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Christie S. (Morgan) Rathgaber; son, Erich M. (Morgan) Rathgaber; daughter, Sara E. Poling; grandson, Gunner Rathgaber; brothers, William (Nancy) Rathgaber and Jack Rathgaber and sister, Georgia Parks.
His family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00PM at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 where his funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 1:00PM and his family will receive friends one hour prior to Bob's funeral service. Rev. Jeff Smalley and Pastor Matthew Morgan officiating.
Memorial messages may be sent to Robert's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019