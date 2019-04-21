|
Robert Mann
Lancaster - Robert J. Mann, age 80 of Lancaster went to his heavenly home surrounded by family on April 18, 2019. He was born to the late Robert Lee and Corila Poling Mann, on Sept. 16th, 1938. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1956 and then joined the Air Force, he became a crew chief for the F-100 Ds, was on the 555th air squadron, and got to experience breaking the sound barrier, receiving entry into the Mach Busters Club. He met his wife of 60 years (Linda) at his base in Myrtle Beach.
He retired from Anchor Hocking after 40 years as a machinist. Robert loved serving the Lord, spending time with his family and friends, scuba diving, hunting, and talking to people.He was a lifetime member of the VFW,a member of the NRA, and Coon Hunters Club
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Linda Louise Mann; children, Robert W. (Barbie) Mann, Debbie L. (Tim) Green; grandchildren, Robby Mann and Brett Mann; great grandchildren, Austin Mann, Hunter Grubb, Morgan Grubb, and Waylon Grubb.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, sisters; and granddaughter, Kelsey Crook. A graveside service will take place on Monday April 22th, 2019, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Lancaster, officiated by Pastor Art Minnehan . A veteran burial detail service will also take place. Memorials in Robert's name can be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019