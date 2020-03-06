Services
Robert "Steve" Palmer

Robert "Steve" Palmer Obituary
Robert "Steve" Palmer

Lancaster - Robert S. Palmer, Sr., 65, of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on November 20, 1954 in Rochester, NY. Steve owned A1 Towing and Recovery and he previously owned Roadrunner Enterprise. He will be remembered for being a hard worker, who was always there for his family, he had a great sense of humor and Steve always left an imprint on anyone he met.

Steve is survived by his daughters Demitrea G. (Fiancée John Kern) Palmer, Stephanie R. Palmer, Lucretia Garcia, Andrea Palmer, and Danielle Beyer; son Dan Savage; 14 grandchildren; mother Arvilla A. (Negley) Palmer; sisters Bobette (Randy) Fultz, and Annette Palmer Kotvis; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert V. Palmer, sons Sonny Palmer and Jarrod Palmer, daughter Natasha Savage.

A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held from 1-3PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Knights of Columbus, Lancaster. Cremation is in care of the Sheridan Funeral Home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
