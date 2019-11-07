|
|
Robert Quick
Pleasantville - Robert A. Quick, age 55 of Pleasantville, died Nov. 6 2019 at the Pickering House. He was born in Hahn, Germany on Aug. 3, 1964. He is the son of Robert F. and Lettie M. (Wallace) Quick of Pleasantville, formerly of New Salem. He became an Eagle Scout who was still active and he was an amazing plumber. Robert loved helping people out in any way and his large stature came in handy in all his endeavors. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving parents; sister, Anna M. Quick of Lancaster; friend, Dusty Summers; Uncle, Henry Wallace of Lancaster; aunt, Judy Wallace; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service will take place on Tuesday at 10:30AM at the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Salem Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 2PM until 5PM on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials can be made in his name to the Pickering House 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019