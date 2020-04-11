Services
Robert R. Donaldson

Robert R. Donaldson Obituary
Robert R. Donaldson

Lancaster - Robert R. Donaldson, 83 of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, April 11th, 2020 at the Pickering House. Robert was born on February 16th, 1937 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Gabe and Claudia Donaldson. Robert served in the United States Marines and was the Head Custodian for General Sherman Junior High for many years.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Sandra Donaldson; children, Robert "Bob" Donaldson, Jim Donaldson, Diane Cleland, and Sharon Donaldson; step-children, James E. (Patty) Brown, Deborah S. (Richard) Sullivan, Bruce A. (Je-Gyeong) Brown, and Doug (Sarah) Henderson; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Barnes; and his precious fur baby, Sugar.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward Donaldson and Wayne Donaldson; and step-son, Jeffery Lee Brown.

Per Robert's wishes Dignity Cremation is to take place through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to FairHoPe Hospice (282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 431230) in Robert's memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020
