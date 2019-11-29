|
Robert R. Fisher
(1927 - Amazing Grace - 2019)
Lancaster - Robert "Bob" Fisher, age 91, was called up yonder to his heavenly home on November 26, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Irene Fisher of 70 years; daughters, Jeannine (Dr. Rick) Fisher-Long and Jody (Kim) Chaney; grandchildren, Kyle, Cory and Cody Chaney; great-grandchild, Brielle Chaney.
Bob accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior early in his life. He was a member of Faith Memorial Church. He had a liking to gospel music and the old hymns, enjoyed farming and working with his hands. Whatever the task or project, he would think things through patiently, calculating the price and cost of it, then working through it with discernment. He was a lay minister, also retired from Anchor Hocking and served in the United States Army for 2 years.
He got up earlier than the usual "rise and shine time" for work and would have his quiet time reading the Bible and praying. He definitely was a prayer warrior, passing along the example for the generations to follow.
Over the years, Bob's fix-it manual was God's Word, the Bible. This enable him to carry the heavy loads and hardships of his family and friends. He seemed to understand the needs of others in his own quiet way, not needing much himself and always ready to give and bless many. He planted loving seeds that reaped a good crop.
His thoughts and earthly wisdom went way beyond the norm because the Holy Spirit was leading him. Bob's heart of love was filled with his best as he gave to others.
Our family praises God for the many years of quality-precious moments we all shared with him. Those trusting Jesus as Savior know they will see him again—soon. Putting Jesus first is no small task. It takes a champion. This was Bob!
Love you Bob.
Love you Dad.
Love you Grandpa.
Bob's family wishes to thank all of the wonderful people at Home Instead and FairHoPe Hospice for caring for Bob on his final journey here on earth. God, through the Holy Spirit, providentially orchestrated all the aspects of your care for him in his home, which he built on his family's homestead farm.
The family will be having a private memorial service at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with inurnment to follow at Greenfield Twp. Cemetery with Pastors Jonathan Morgan and Mel Truex officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Faith Memorial Church, 2610 West Fair Ave., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130.
To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019