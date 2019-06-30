|
|
Robert Rowland
LANCASTER - Robert "Bob" Rowland, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, June 25th at Homestead Center.
Bob is survived by Suzanne McCollum, Joe McCollum, Jane Myers, The McCollum Family, and Mike & Pam Boyle. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Pat; special aunt, Esther; and Patricia McCollum.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thank-yous to: Dr. John Lloyd & Jason Montgomery, PAC; FairHoPe Hospice; and to Homestead Center for the loving and caring home provided to Bob over the past year.
Bob will be forever remembered for his quick wit, sweet nature, and his big smile that truly lit up a room.
At Bob's request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Caring Cremation through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 30, 2019