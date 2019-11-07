Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Robert Starner


1961 - 2019
Lancaster - Robert T. Starner, age 58 of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Pickering House. He was born May 3, 1961 in Lancaster, the son of Charles R. and Kathy (Davis) Starner. Bob worked for many years as a Quality Control Engineer in the concrete business. He was a member of Olivedale, enjoyed stamp collecting, and loved planting flowers in his flower garden. He was also a carpenter and skilled woodworker. Bob loved going to the flea markets.

He is survived by his wife, Suzette S. (Graf) Starner; mother, Kathy (Davis) Starner, of Lancaster; step-children, Steven (Samantha) Hosler, of Columbus and Joshua (Jessica) Hosler, of Sabina; step-grandchildren, Bryce, Elley, Aubrey, and Layne Hosler; brother, Scott Starner, of Lancaster; sister, Heidi (Neil) Oliver, of Pataskala. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles R. Starner; son, Shane Starner.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience his family at Forest Rose Cemetery. Cremation has been arranged in the care of SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME.

Friends may make contributions to the family to assist with expenses.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
