Robert "Bob" W. Barnett
Lancaster - Robert "Bob" W. Barnett, age 88, of Lancaster, passed away on January 13, 2020. He was born in Canal Winchester on October 22, 1931 to Charles and Bernice (Hanna) Barnett. Bob retired from the United States Air Force and was a Chaplin for the American Legion. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 220, VFW Post 10523, and VFW Quarter Master for 6 years.
He is survived by his children, Cynthia Jackson, Robert W. Barnett II, John Charles Barnett, Linda (Dennis) Kamerzel, and Kathleen (Reno) Camerca; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Thomas (Susie) Barnett. Bob is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ruth E. Barnett, whom he married in July 1970.
Friends and family may call from 6-8pm on January 17, 2020 at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110. A grave side service with military honors will be held at UNION GROVE CEMETERY, 400 Winchester, Cemetery Rd, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:30am Memorial contributions can be made in Bob's memory to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020