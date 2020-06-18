Robin Nye
Lancaster - Robin Gerard Nye, age 64 of Lancaster, passed away on June 17, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Therese Nye, his grandparents, Agnes (Smith) and Joseph Messbarger, Kenneth and Mary Nye, brother-in-law, Troy Wilt, nieces and nephews, Matt, Amy, and Joshua Lama.
Born in Lancaster, Ohio on October 16, 1955, he graduated from Lancaster High School and served in the United States Marine Corps. He attended the Center of Hope five days a week, where he enjoyed bingo, games, crafts, and parties.
He is survived by eight brothers and sisters: Rebecca (Rodger) Brown (Nye) of Lancaster, Timothy Nye of Manila, Philippines, David (Sharon) Nye of Hilliard, Kevin (Joyce) Nye of Pensacola, FL, Kim Nye of Logan, Ohio, Todd (Deborah) Nye of Lancaster, Martha (Scott) Taylor of Lancaster, and Angel (Martin) Wilt-George (Nye) of Lancaster. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home. A private funeral liturgy will be held with Fr. Craig Eilerman, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Center of Hope or St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.
In Robin's memory, the family would like to give a special thank you to Lancaster Center of Hope and Dawn Lavey with the Dalan House, including all staff and Robin's friends.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.