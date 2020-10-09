Robin Shouldis



Lancaster - IN MEMORY OF ROBIN GUY SHOULDIS JAN. 6, 1953 - OCT. 12, 2016



Robin Guy Shouldis born to Howard Kenneth Shouldis (Deceased) & Dorothy (Shouldis) Jassogne and step-father Paul Jassogne of Lancaster, Ohio. Robin attended Lancaster City Schools then married Lindy Renard and moved to Houston Texas where they started their family of four children. Melanie Shouldis (grandson Christian) Jeremy (Brenda) Andrew, Matthew (Maggie) Brothers: Steve (Dana), Christopher (Kim), Mark (Donna) and Rod (Kendra) Shouldis and sister Vicki (Shouldis) Oatney.



The early years were spent raising children and when time permitted volunteering at the local Nursing Home. Robin & Lindy attended Unity of Houston. He was a man of faith and believed in Jesus Christ. Such a comfort to know we will see him again on the other side. One of his greatest achievements was being a sponsor for Alcoholics Anonymous. He helped many people stay sober and fight addiction. At his calling hours one man informed us he saved him from a life of addiction.



A real joy was when Robin and Lindy returned to Lancaster after his retirement from Anheuser Busch, Houston. They purchased a home, started raising chickens and bought a dog named Zoey. Robin was in his element when in nature and his five acres were a haven for him. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and playing golf with his buddies. His final days six of the men he worked with drove from Houston to play golf one last time. He was so loved by his co-workers.



Robin was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather and friend to all who knew him. He passed on to his family his love of music. His proudest achievement was being with his family. A great memory is he always called our Mom "The Momma." They were very close and shared many phone calls and visits over the years. When they visited Lancaster we would all spend time with the Renards which was Robin's family by marriage.



He was head of the Union in his department and was an advocate for justice and a true champion of workers' rights. If we are to honor Robin it is to remember to always fight for justice, be kind to everyone, love your family and always honor God. Though his life was short it was with purpose and meaning. Robin inspired us and we are all forever changed because of his goodness. He was always full of laughter and love. His final gift was looking out the window of his home into his beloved woods.









