Roderick "Rod" E. Glenn
Lancaster - Roderick "Rod" E. Glenn, 79, of Lancaster, Ohio passed away October 2, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center Lancaster, Ohio.
Rod was born July 7, 1940 in Rockbridge, Ohio to Harold and Stella (Groves) Glenn. He graduated from Rockbridge High School in 1958 and then graduated from Logan High School in 1959. Rod was a 51 years member of the Masonic Order F&AM #57 Lancaster, Ohio and retired from Anchor Hocking.
Rod was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Joyce (Karshner) Glenn; his parents; and brother George Glenn.
Rod is survived by his daughter Rory (Dean) Gloyd; son Blaine (Lanna) Glenn; grandchildren, Katherine (Ethan) Gibson, Cara Glenn, Deanna (Avory) Canter, and Joshua Gloyd; great-grandchildren, Kaydence and Kellan Gibson; brother Harold L. "Bud" (Charlene) Glenn; sisters, Vickie (Terry) Linehan, and Debbie Meloy; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins, special friend, Sandra Vermillion; and special friends and neighbors, Charlie & Connie Snoke.
A Masonic Service will be conducted promptly at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio and then the funeral services will follow with Joe Clark officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens Rockbridge, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed from 10 am to time of service on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to a local hospice in Rod's name.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019