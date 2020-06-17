Rodney D. Kennedy



Lancaster - Rodney D. Kennedy, age 80, of Lancaster, Ohio passed away at his home surrounded by family on June 12, 2020. Rod was born on March 23, 1940 to the late Delno and Freda Kennedy. He served in the United States Air Force from August 14, 1961 until honorably discharged on March 10, 1965.



Rod is survived by his brother David (Diane) Kennedy, nephew John Kennedy, step-children Jerry (Cindy) Hayman, Scott (Tammy) McClaskey, Harold "Junior" (Shelesa) McClaskey, Laura (Bryan) Bowersox, 13 step-grand children and many step-great grand children.



After retiring as a tool and die maker, Rod enjoyed woodworking,camping,and visiting with family and friends,, especially around a campfire. He was always available to help others when needed and was a real dad , grandpa and pappy to his extended family. He was a huge Ohio State football fan.



Cremation by Day Funeral Services Canal Winchester. A graveside service with interment will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Floral Hills Cemetery, 351 Coonpath road, NE , in Lancaster with Rev. Kermit Welty officiating. Lancaster Veterans Burial Detail will conduct Military rites.









