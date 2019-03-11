|
Roger Lee Baughman
SOMERSET - Roger Lee Baughman, 61, of Somerset, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at 7:51 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his farm.
Roger was born February 15, 1958 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Max L. and Alice (Love) Baughman. He was the husband of the late Carol (Fehrman) Baughman and they shared 40 years of marriage together.
Roger was a 1976 graduate of Sheridan High School and was employed at Ralston Foods, Inc. He enjoyed farming, going to auctions, taking long drives in his truck with his family, and watching his family grow. Roger will be remembered for his humor and orneriness.
He is survived by his children, Brian (Christy) Baughman of Somerset, and Kellie (Josh) Conrad of New Lexington; grandchildren, Samantha, Bayleigh and Oaklee; siblings, Jim (Angel) Baughman of Somerset and Marsha (David) Baughman of Swannanoa, NC; step-mother, Frances Baughman of Somerset; two step-sisters, Lynn (John) Seifert of New Mexico and Jeanie (Dale) DeRolph of Glenford; a step-brother, David (Anne) Snider of Somerset; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol A. Baughman.
Friends may call from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset and one hour prior to the service at the church. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Somerset United Methodist Church, 139 E. Main St., Somerset, Ohio with the Rev. Karen Walters officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019