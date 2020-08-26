1/
Roger Lee Darling
Pickerington - Roger was born May 18, 1940, in Lancaster, Ohio to Paul and Helen Darling. He was a graduate of Lancaster High School and went on to get his Bachelor's degree in Business from the University Of Cincinnati. Following college, Roger served in the Army at Fort Huachuca. Upon returning to Columbus, he continued his career at Lazarus where he worked in management for more than 30 years at various stores in the area. During his tenure at Lazarus, he also served several positions for the employee credit union. Since retiring from Lazarus, Roger has worked delivering medical supplies in the Midwest. Roger was an avid golfer and competed regularly in tournaments and won several Left-handed golfer tournaments over the years.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Helen Darling, son Geoffrey Darling, and second wife Kathleen Russell Darling. He is survived by son Kevin Darling, brother Walter (Janet) Darling, granddaughter Jennifer Darling, daughter-in-law Diane Darling and stepson Stephen Disbennett.

Roger will be laid to rest at the Forest Rose Cemetery in Lancaster, Ohio in a private ceremony. A gathering to remember Roger will be held at Rising Park on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 12:30 pm.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
