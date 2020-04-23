|
Roger Poling
Rockbridge - Roger Poling, 59, of Rockbridge, passed away on April 21, 2020. He was born in Lancaster on April 4, 1961 to Robert and the late Eva Jean Poling.
Roger was a Lancaster High School graduate class of '79. He worked for Lancaster City Schools in their maintenance department, was a member of the Fairfield County Antique Tractor Club, and loved woodworking and his dog, Roscoe.
Roger is survived by his wife, Jennifer Poling; father, Robert Poling; sister, Carol (Jeff) Koksal; and three nephews, Daniel, Alex (Justine), and Andrew.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Eva Jean Poling.
Memorial calling hours will take place on Monday, April 27, 2020 from 4-8 PM at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster OH, 43130. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the funeral home will limit the number of visitors inside the chapel for calling hours to 10 at a time. Please enter at the front of the building for instructions.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Roger's name to The James Cancer Center at: https://cancer.osu.edu
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020