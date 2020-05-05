Services
Day Funeral Service
471-G Morrison Rd.
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 532-5012
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Millersport United Methodist Church
1949 - 2020
Roger Van "Skip" Ricketts

Roger Ricketts, age 70, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was a loving husband, father and son. Roger was born December 23, 1949 to Van and Carolyn Weldon Ricketts. He was a 1968 graduate of Walnut Township High School, Millersport, Ohio. After graduation he joined the Navy and served during the Vietnam War. Roger enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing euchre, and attending Millersport Alumni's lunches and get-­-togethers. He was an avid NASCAR and Buckeyes football fan.

Roger is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Pamela Hankison Ricketts, mother Carolyn Weldon Ricketts, daughter, Melissa {Eric} Richards, step daughter, Stacie {Mark} Graves, step son, Chad {Tricia} Whittington, and sister, Cathy {Tim} Ralston, special nephews, Robert {Kim} Ralston and Kyle {Nicole} Ralston both of Virginia, 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

H e was preceded in death by his father, Van L. Ricketts. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date when friends and family can gather, at Millersport United Methodist Church. Caring Cremation has been handled by Day Funeral Service of Canal Winchester
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2020
