Roger "Rod" Wiley
Baltimore - Roger "Rod" Wiley, age 82 of Baltimore, passed away August 1, 2019. He was born to the late Guy B. and Marjorie Rogers Wiley on September 4th, 1936. Rod was a mechanical engineer who graduated from Ohio University and retired as the president of Timely Products Inc. in Baltimore. He spent his days enjoying nature at his tree farm and wielding his chainsaws. His adventurous spirit led him out west riding motorcycles through the mountains and traveling whenever and wherever he could. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Rod is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lois (Von Ins) Wiley; children, Jeff (Becky) Wiley, Marcy (Tony) Prestifilippo, Holly (Steve) Gray, Wendy (James Carter) Wiley; 16 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren; siblings, Sally (Jerry) Ayers and Jill (Ben) Hoshor; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Shelly Hayes, and grandson, Jamie Wiley.
Caring Cremation has taken place through the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home and there will be no public services. Memorials can be made in his name to, Trinity United Church of Christ, 105 N High St, Baltimore, OH 43105, or plant a tree in his honor. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019