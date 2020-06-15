Roland E. (Ron) Eaton



The Villages, FL - Roland E. Eaton (Ron) of The Villages, Florida passed away on June 13, 2020. He was born on January 1, 1942 and raised in Lancaster, Ohio as the son of Mamie and Roland Eaton. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1960. He attended Bowling Green State University on a football scholarship obtaining degrees in education. He was a career educator, serving in communities throughout Ohio and most recently as principal and superintendent of schools in Perrysburg, Ohio for nearly twenty years. While he received much recognition for his work in education, he considered his greatest achievement to be his family and he will be most fondly remembered for the love he shared with them.



Moving to The Villages in 2007, Ron spent the majority of his time on the golf courses and enjoying the camaraderie of his many golfing buddies.



Ron is survived by his wife of 55 years, Donna; children Trent of Chicago, IL and Todd, his wife, Jennifer and grandchildren Joshua and Samantha Pearl of Parker, CO, and several extended family members.



As per Ron's expressed wishes, there will be only a private Celebration of Life at a later date. For those who wish to make a donation in his memory, the family suggests The Counseling Ministry at New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodridge Dr., The Villages, FL 32162









