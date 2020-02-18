|
Ron Keaton
Lancaster - Ronald L. Keaton, 75, passed away Sunday February 16, 2020. He was born March 28, 1944 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Earl C. Keaton and Jeneva Hoffman Keaton. Ron was a 1962 graduate of Lancaster High School where he was elected class president. He went on to study Business Administration at Miami University and served as the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity President. In 1969, he graduated Juris Doctor cum laude from the University of Toledo College of Law. Ron began his professional career in 1969 as an Assistant Professor of Business Law at Central Michigan University. After moving to Washington DC in 1971, he held positions at both the Federal Home Loan Bank Board and Dechert, Price & Rhoades law firm. In 1976, Ronald began his career with Fairfield Federal Savings and Loan Association of Lancaster where he held the positions of President, CEO and a member of the Board of Directors. Ronald was named Director Emeritus in January 2015. Throughout his life, Ron was an active member in many professional and civic activities. He was a member and past President of the Board of Trustees of the Fairfield County District Library, where he was a founding member of Garret Players theatre group; a member of David's United Church of Christ, Canal Winchester, where he also served on the Consistory Board; member of Marian Getz Community Theatre Circle; past President of the Fairfield County United Way Board of Trustees; former member and Past President of the Lancaster Rotary Club; former board member of the Fairfield County Foundation; former member of the Board of Directors of New Horizons Mental Health Service, Inc.; 1999 Recipient of the Lancaster/Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce Floyd Wolfe Community Service Award. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna C. Keaton, parents, sister, Margaret Keaton. He is survived by his sons, Duane (Dacian) Keaton and Doug Keaton; two grandchildren, Alex and Kendall. A celebration of life service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday February 20, 2020 at David's United Church of Christ, 80 West Columbus Street, Canal Winchester with Pastor David Long-Higgins officiating. Friends may call 10 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be held at Forest Rose Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or Friends of the Library, Fairfield District, 219 N Broad Street, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
