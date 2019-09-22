|
Ronald DeLong
Lancaster - Ronald W. DeLong, age 76 of Lancaster died peacefully at the Pickering House on Sept 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and dedicated Pastor, Steven Garstad. Ronald was born Feb. 6, 1943 in Columbus to Carrie and Wayne DeLong. He was a dedicated member of the 1st Presbyterian Church who planned and installed the church's first remote sound system and helped with several renovations. He was in the Air Force for one year in Korea during the Vietnam War and in the Air National Guard for 5 years. He loved aviation, stereo equipment, volunteering at the Dayton Air Museum, Habitat for Humanity, and shoe box ministry for the needy.
Ronald was a dedicated husband, loving father and cherished his grandchildren and great grand daughter.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Betty DeLong, children Jeff (Kay) DeLong and Julie (Tony) Boch, 7 grandchildren, and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will take place at the First Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 12:30PM officiated by Rev. Steven Garstad. The Lancaster Veteran Burial Detail will have military honors following the service at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may call from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 Wed. at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME. Memorials in Ronald's name can be made to the Pickering House 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130 or First Presbyterian Church, 222 N Broad St. Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019