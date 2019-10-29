Resources
Ronald E. Gierhart

Ronald E. Gierhart Obituary
Ronald E. Gierhart, 83, passed away at home on Sunday, October 27. Ron was a Navy Veteran and employed as an A & P mechanic for Trans World Airlines for 35 years before retiring to Barefoot Bay in 1999.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carole; Sons, Scott (Denise) of Hobe Sound , FL; Timothy (April) of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren Tyler (Dacia) of Bourneville, Ohio; Briar & Emmett of Lancaster, Ohio, Katherine of Hobe Sound and great granddaughter, Harper of Bourneville, Ohio. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kristi of Orange, California.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Vitas Hospice of Brevard County.

Services will be held at the United Church of Sebastian on Saturday November 2 at 2:00pm
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
