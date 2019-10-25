|
|
Ronald F. Weisenberger
Lancaster - Ronald F. Weisenberger, 82, passed away on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. He was a Graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School and served in the United States Navy. Ronald retired from Nissan and Augsburg Fortress Publishing. He enjoyed traveling and later in life enjoyed feeding and watching the birds.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Clemens and Irene Weisenberger; brother, Richard Weisenberger; first wife, Lois Ann Fox, and second wife, Donna Jean Staley.
He is survived by sons, Scott (Donna), Loring (Lynn), Jay (Dawn) and Dana; daughters, Teri (Gary), and Tammy (John); as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 at 11AM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mark Barbee officiating. Burial is to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5PM-8PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to The Donna Weisenberger Missions Scholarship Fund (7900 Johnson Drive Knoxville, TN 37998).
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019