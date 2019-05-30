|
|
Ronald Harold Metzger
Lancaster - Ronald Harold Metzger, born August 24, 1929, in Lancaster, Ohio, died May 28, 2019 in North Venice Florida. He was surrounded by his loving family. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1947 and from Cal-Aero Tech in 1948.
Ron received his private pilot's license at the age of 16 at the Lancaster Airport. He was employed by Anchor Hocking as a co-pilot and mechanic on their corporate airplane. He went on to attend Ohio State University and to be hired by Lake Central Airlines flying co-pilot on a DC-3. That company became Allegheny Airlines, then US Air. Ron went on to fly DC-9's, Boeing 727's and Boeing 737's serving as a captain for 28 years.
Ron is survived by his wife Doris Schmidt Metzger, his 3 children Ronald A. (Pam), Lynda Nabors (Rick), Michael W. (Pam), nine grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his son Steven and his twin brother Donald. No services are planned at this time.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 30, 2019