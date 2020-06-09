Ronald K. Paxton
LANCASTER - Ronald K. Paxton, 83 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. Ron was born on January 12, 1937 at Lancaster Medical Center. He was a Lancaster High School graduate Class of 1955.
Ron worked for Alten's Foundry, Anchor Hocking Glass Corp. and was a retired engineer from Owen Illinois in 2000. He had extra training to become a mechanical engineer.
He was a member of the Lancaster United Brethren Church, life member of the Lancaster Jaycees and received a Senatorship from Jaycees International where he held the offices of president, vice president and treasurer. Ron was a member of the Ohio Jaycees where he held the offices of vice present, treasurer and secretary for many years. Ron was very active with the Lancaster Tarhe Lions Club also holding the offices of vice president and treasurer. He was an expert on genealogy along with being his hobby. He was a former member of the Mt. Pleasant Photo Club.
Ron was an engraver and co-owner of a ceramic shop with his daughter Julianne, which was known as JR Ceramiccrafts.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years and 11 months, Nita; daughter, Susan (Joe) Smith of Heath, Ohio; grandchildren, Bryan Keller, Joshua Smith and Shane Smith; brothers, Larry Paxton of Cincinnati, Ohio and Lewis (Jennifer) Shuman of Lancaster, Ohio; sisters, Karen Moore and Pam Sain both of Lancaster, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Ruth Hightower and Irene Mecchi, brother-in-law, Bill Congrove and several nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his daughter, Julianne Keller, parents, Harry Paxton and Mary Raver and brother, Doug Raver.
Funeral service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Rev. Greg Voight officiating. Entombment will follow in Fairview Mausoleum, Rockbridge, Ohio. Friends may visit Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. We will be practicing Social Distancing, and health protocol. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand, and all love and prayers will be accepted. A live broadcast of the funeral service will be hosted on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:30 pm on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Lancaster Tarhe Lions Club, PO Box 562, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in his memory.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.