|
|
Ronald Keith Miller
LANCASTER - Ronald Keith Miller, 80, passed away in peace December 13, 2019, at Fairfield Medical Center. Ron was born June 28, 1939, to the late U.S. Congressman Clarence E. Miller and Helen Brown in Lancaster, Ohio. He was a 1957 graduate of Lancaster High School and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from The Ohio State University in 1961. Ron was a proud member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. In 1960, he married Judith Ann Stephens and enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves where he earned the Marksmanship Sharpshooter Medal and played saxophone in the 338th Division, U.S. Army Marching Band.
After his 1967 honorable discharge, Ron's career started with positions at the Seagraves Company and Columbia Gas. He also served as a purchasing manager in the Tableware and Container Division at Anchor Hocking for 19 years. In addition, he worked as materials manager for Toledo Edison's Davis- Besse Nuclear Power Station, and materials manager at Cleveland Electric and Illuminating.
Ron's talent as a watercolorist began early in high school art classes. He later trained at the Leland S. McClelland watercolor studio in Columbus. At his private home studio he specialized in painting historic Ohio properties, private commissions, and national landmarks such as the U.S. Capitol and Philadelphia Hall. Several of his paintings hung for more than two decades on the walls of his father's congressional offices in Washington, DC, and Lancaster.
Ron was forever devoted to his loving wife of 59 years, Judie. In their retirement they enjoyed trips to their favorite Naples, FL, beach. He was a passionate father to his three children, teaching them watercolor painting, archery, fishing, and hunting. He also designed and built cars with his son Drew for the Boy Scout's Pinewood Derby races.
Ron is predeceased by his parents and his wife. He is survived by sister Jacqueline Sue (Tom) Williams of Cincinnati; daughters Amy Miller (Tom) Jackson of Bethesda, MD; Jennifer Jane (Barry) Rhonemus of Lancaster and Scottsdale, AZ; son U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Drew Stephens (Amy Gorman) Miller of Evansville, IN; grandchildren Morgan (George) Carpenter, Connor (Olivia) Smith, Drew Smith, Grant Jackson, Aaron Gorman, Jacob Gorman, Mary Grace Jackson, Paige Miller; great-grandson Clay Carpenter; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held December 28, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Lancaster at 10:30 am. Family will greet visitors in the sanctuary at 9:00 am on December 28. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. John's Altar Guild, 134 N. Broad St., Lancaster, Ohio, 43130.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019