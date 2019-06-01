Services
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ronald "Ron" L. Fink

HEBRON - Ronald "Ron" L. Fink 78 of Hebron, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital.

He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the US Army. He was a retired meat cutter for Kroger Co. with 33 years of service.

Ron was a member of the Buckeye Lake VFW Post 1388, Buckeye Lake Loyal Lodge 2434, Millersport American Legion and AMVETS #51. He loved his crossword puzzles and his house plants.

He is survived by his daughters, Randy (Mike) Willis of Hebron, Ohio and Robin L. Fink of Millersport, Ohio; step grandchildren, Michelle Willis, Michael T. (Taylor) Willis and Melinda (Nathan Shifflet) Willis; step great grandchildren, Reid and Elizabeth; brothers, Donald (Pauline) Fink of Lancaster, Ohio and Vaughn Fink of New Lexington, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his daughter, Ronda Hubbard, parents, Louis and Mary Fink and sister, Rita Kehlmeier.

Friends may visit Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home, 207 S. Main St., Baltimore, Ohio 43105. Caring Cremation® to follow.

Memorial gifts may be given to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd. SE, Newark, OH 43055-9925 or New Lexington Alumni Association, P.O. Box 52, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 1, 2019
